Jaden Smith named Louboutin menswear designer sparks nepotism debate

PARIS: French fashion icon Christian Louboutin has appointed Jaden Smith as chief menswear designer, a surprising decision that reignited debates about celebrity nepotism in the industry.

The 27-year-old son of Will Smith will now oversee four annual men’s collections for the renowned luxury brand famous for its red-soled stilettos.

Louboutin expressed confidence in Smith’s creative vision while acknowledging his need for technical development within the fashion world.

Smith brings limited formal fashion experience but possesses significant social media influence with 19 million Instagram followers.

His previous fashion ventures include co-founding the unisex streetwear brand MSFTSrep and collaborating with sneaker manufacturer New Balance.

The appointment follows Louis Vuitton’s similar decision to name Pharrell Williams as menswear creative director in 2023.

Industry reactions have been mixed, with critics questioning Smith’s qualifications and highlighting the challenges facing unknown designers.

Supporters point to Smith’s existing fashion credentials and his potential to attract younger consumers to the heritage brand.

Louboutin’s menswear division currently represents approximately 25% of the company’s total sales revenue.

Smith acknowledged feeling pressure to honour Louboutin’s legacy while establishing his own creative direction for the brand.

The controversy reflects broader discussions about “nepo babies” in fashion and entertainment industries worldwide.

Several prominent fashion figures including Stella McCartney have successfully overcome similar criticisms about their famous parentage.

Industry analysts suggest Louboutin might be planning for eventual leadership succession through this strategic appointment.

Smith will relocate to Paris to assume his new responsibilities immediately following the announcement. – AFP