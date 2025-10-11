Japan opposition seeks unified candidate to block Takaichi as PM

TOKYO: Japan’s largest opposition party plans to support a unified candidate with other groups to block Sanae Takaichi’s election as prime minister following the ruling coalition’s collapse.

Junior coalition partner Komeito ended its 26-year alliance with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday, jeopardising Takaichi’s bid to become Japan’s first female premier.

Conservative Takaichi was elected as the new LDP president one week ago but requires parliamentary approval to secure the prime minister position.

“This is a once-in-a-decade chance for a change of government,“ said Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, according to the Nikkei daily.

Komeito’s decision to abandon the alliance that has governed Japan almost continuously for 25 years plunged the nation into a fresh political crisis.

Noda stated during a Nikkei podcast recording that he would urge opposition parties to unite behind a single candidate.

He suggested that person could potentially be Yuichiro Tamaki, who leads the Democratic Party for the People and expressed willingness to stand on Friday.

Significant policy differences between the Democratic Party for the People and Constitutional Democratic Party could reportedly undermine cooperation efforts.

The LDP has been losing support as backing grows for smaller parties including the anti-immigration Sanseito, leaving it in a minority in both parliamentary chambers even with Komeito.

In the powerful Lower House, the LDP holds 196 seats compared to the Constitutional Democratic Party’s 148, the Democratic Party for the People’s 27, and Komeito’s 24.

Takaichi needs a majority of 233 seats in her favour to be appointed by parliament, which appears challenging given the current numbers.

Political experts suggest she could still win if opposition parties fail to agree on an alternative candidate.

Komeito party chief Tetsuo Saito announced on Friday that his fellow members would nominate him instead of Takaichi.

Saito explained the main reason for quitting the coalition was the LDP’s failure to tighten rules on political party funding.

This follows a scandal within the LDP that emerged last year involving questionable payments of millions of dollars related to ticket sales for fundraising events.

Takaichi caused particular concern to Komeito by appointing Koichi Hagiuda, who was embroiled in the scandal, to a senior party position according to reports.

“For the Komeito party, which champions public integrity, it is difficult to explain this to its supporters and those working hard on the election campaign,“ said Hidehiro Yamamoto, politics and sociology professor at the University of Tsukuba.

Despite its small size, Komeito—a party supported by the lay Buddhist organisation Soka Gakkai—provided crucial election assistance to the LDP.

Approximately 20% of LDP lawmakers are estimated to lose their seats without Komeito’s help, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily. – AFP