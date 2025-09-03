Japan PM faces leadership challenge as party opponents seek contest

TOKYO: Opponents of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba within Japan’s ruling party are attempting to gather support for a new leadership election as several senior figures reportedly turn against the embattled leader.

Ishiba assumed leadership of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party last year but has since lost his parliamentary majority in both houses following recent upper chamber elections.

Four senior party officials including secretary general Hiroshi Moriyama offered their resignations on Tuesday though Ishiba declared he still had work to complete as leader.

The Prime Minister stated he would make appropriate decisions at the appropriate time while emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling public expectations.

Ishiba affirmed he would not avoid responsibility and had no intention to cling to his position if it became untenable.

The Liberal Democratic Party is currently surveying its 295 lawmakers and 47 regional officials across Japan regarding a potential leadership contest with the process concluding on September 8.

Influential former prime minister Taro Aso is among those supporting the leadership election idea according to national broadcaster NHK and the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

Ishiba’s most prominent rival Sanae Takaichi who is viewed as a hardline nationalist essentially confirmed on Tuesday that she would seek a contest.

Takaichi expressed her views on leadership responsibility when organizational performance declines during her comments to reporters.

Recent opinion polls indicate rebounding support for Ishiba’s cabinet with voters showing limited enthusiasm for the hawkish Takaichi who finished second in the 2024 leadership election.

A Nikkei survey published on Sunday identified Takaichi as the most suitable successor to Ishiba yet 52% of respondents considered a leadership contest unnecessary.

Many Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers remain uncertain about their position and are evaluating whether supporting Ishiba might lead to government or party assignments according to Waseda University professor Ken Takayasu.

Professor Takayasu noted that while some politicians appear ideological most are influenced by the prospect of ministerial positions or senior party roles.

Japanese politics frequently operates based on mood and atmosphere which often proves irrational according to the political analyst.

The immediate focus centers on whether Ishiba can convince powerful party veteran Hiroshi Moriyama to remain in his position given his legislative experience with opposition parties.

Moriyama’s departure would significantly damage Ishiba though the secretary general’s decision to leave the matter to the prime minister suggests he might stay if asked according to SMBC Nikko Securities senior economist Koya Miyamae.

Professor Takayasu observed that Moriyama remaining within the leadership circle would benefit Ishiba while complete departure would create a genuine crisis.

Miyamae added that a faction led by former prime minister Fumio Kishida appears to hold the decisive vote regarding the leadership election question. – AFP