Japanese octogenarian scammed by fake astronaut in romance fraud

TOKYO: An 80-year-old Japanese woman lost thousands of dollars after falling victim to an online romance scam involving a man pretending to be an astronaut.

The Hokkaido resident met the fraudster on social media in July, where he presented himself as a male astronaut working in space.

Their online communication progressed, and the woman developed romantic feelings for the impersonator during their exchanges.

The scammer eventually claimed he was aboard a spaceship under attack and desperately needed oxygen to survive.

He convinced the woman to send him approximately one million yen, equivalent to $6,700, for emergency oxygen supplies.

Local police described the case as a typical romance scam targeting vulnerable individuals living alone.

Authorities urged the public to remain suspicious of any social media contacts requesting money.

Japan has the world’s second-oldest population, making elderly citizens frequent targets for organised fraud groups.

Common scams include the “it’s me” trick where perpetrators impersonate family members in distress.

Elderly people are also often tricked into visiting ATMs for fake insurance refunds or pension reimbursements.

Police recommend immediately reporting any suspicious financial requests to authorities. – AFP