Jordanian King rejects Israeli annexation of West Bank in UAE talks

AMMAN: King Abdullah II of Jordan has firmly rejected any Israeli attempts to annex the occupied West Bank during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Jordanian monarch declared his “absolute refusal” towards Israeli measures aimed at annexing Palestinian territories or displacing their residents.

His statement followed recent suggestions by Israeli officials about possible annexation in response to Western recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Abdullah specifically denounced any plans to force Palestinians from Gaza or to separate the West Bank from Gaza.

Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan joined the Jordanian king in opposing Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Both leaders rejected Israeli efforts to maintain military control over Gaza and perpetuate the occupation.

The United Arab Emirates had previously warned that annexation would represent a “red line” for the Gulf state.

This issue was central to US-brokered negotiations leading to the 2020 Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE.

King Abdullah repeatedly emphasised that Jordan would never serve as an alternative homeland for displaced Palestinians.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar cautioned that Western recognition of Palestine could provoke unilateral Israeli actions.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently called for West Bank annexation in response to international moves. – AFP