Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israeli border within three months

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army will fully disarm Hezbollah near the border with Israel within three months according to Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.

The minister told AFP on Tuesday that the military would complete weapons removal south of the Litani River by the end of November.

This follows the Lebanese government’s August order for the army to create disarmament plans for the militant group by year’s end.

The cabinet confirmed last week that the army would begin implementing the plan without disclosing specific operational details.

Army chief Rodolphe Haykal presented the government with a five-stage plan last week to ensure all weapons are held by the Lebanese state.

The first stage involves complete weapons removal within three months in the area approximately 30 kilometres from Israel.

Raggi stated there would be no weapons warehouses, transfers, fighters, or displays of arms in the designated area during this phase.

The army’s plan simultaneously implements nationwide security measures alongside the border disarmament operation.

Security forces will tighten and increase checkpoints while preventing weapons movement and carrying throughout the country.

The minister clarified this would occur without conducting raids, making arrests, or confiscating weapons from existing warehouses.

Weapons movement between areas will be prohibited as part of the comprehensive security measures.

The subsequent four phases will address disarmament in other regions including Beirut and the eastern Bekaa without specified timelines.

Hezbollah has been significantly weakened after a year-long conflict with Israel that destroyed part of its arsenal and leadership.

Beirut characterizes the disarmament push, which Hezbollah opposes, as implementing last November’s ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire agreement also required Israeli troop withdrawal from Lebanon and an end to strikes on the country.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon since the agreement and maintained soldiers at five strategic border points. – AFP