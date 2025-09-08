London Underground strike begins as millions face transport chaos

LONDON: Millions of London residents are preparing for severe transport disruption as Underground workers launched a five-day strike on Sunday.

Several Tube lines came to a complete standstill by Sunday evening due to the industrial action.

Transport for London confirmed there would be minimal or no service throughout Monday to Thursday.

The RMT trade union called the strike involving drivers, signalling staff and maintenance workers after rejecting a 3.4% pay increase offer.

Workers are demanding improved pay alongside reduced working hours.

Concert organisers postponed two Post Malone shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to the transport shutdown.

Live Nation UK stated that without Tube services, safely transporting audiences to and from events became impossible. – AFP