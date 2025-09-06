Mandela grandson to join Gaza aid flotilla from Tunisia

TUNIS: Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela announced he would join pro-Palestinian activists attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza with an aid vessel departing from Tunisia.

The South African anti-apartheid icon’s descendant revealed his participation during a press conference in Tunis on Friday alongside flotilla organisers.

Mandela emphasised that the South African delegation specifically chose to join the Global Sumud Flotilla from Tunisia to demonstrate African solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“We particularly chose, as the South African delegation, to join the Global Sumud Flotilla here in Tunisia from an African point to say: Africa is part of this struggle,“ Mandla Mandela told journalists in Tunis.

He further connected Africa’s historical experiences with contemporary Palestinian circumstances through his statement to assembled media representatives.

“As Africans, we know very well what it means to live under occupation, under oppression,“ he said.

Organisers confirmed the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla would depart on Sunday to rendezvous with other Gaza-bound vessels that previously sailed from Spain and Italy.

The flotilla’s launch was initially planned for Thursday but faced postponement due to unfavourable weather conditions along the planned route.

Final departure details including exact location and timing remain unconfirmed by flotilla coordinators pending improved maritime conditions.

Approximately 100 activists have registered to participate in the Tunisian leg of the international aid mission according to organiser estimates. – AFP