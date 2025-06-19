META Platforms is in talks to hire former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman to join the Facebook parent's AI efforts, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The social media giant is also in discussion with Daniel Gross, Friedman's partner in the investment fund NFDG, about joining the company to work on AI, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is also in talks to partially buy out NFDG, the report said.

Big tech companies are doubling down on AI partnerships and investment to stay ahead in the race for dominance. Meta announced a $14.8 billion investment in Scale AI last week, its second-largest investment to date.

The company hired Scale AI CEO, Alexandr Wang, to work with Meta and lead its new superintelligence unit.

Friedman is part of Meta's Advisory Group, an external advisory council established by the company to provide guidance on technology and product development.