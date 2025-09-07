Microsoft Azure faces latency issues from Red Sea fibre cuts

KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft has confirmed that its Azure cloud service is experiencing increased latency issues following multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.

The company stated that traffic passing through the Middle East with origins or destinations in Asia or Europe may face heightened disruptions.

Microsoft explained in a service health status update that undersea fibre repairs require significant time, prompting continuous monitoring and routing optimisations to minimise customer impact.

Azure, the world’s second largest cloud provider after Amazon’s AWS, has already rerouted traffic through alternate paths, resulting in higher-than-normal latencies.

The company committed to providing daily updates on the situation, with additional communications if conditions change significantly. – Reuters