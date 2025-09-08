Milei vows to accelerate reforms after major election defeat in Argentina

LA PLATA: Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei has vowed to accelerate his reform agenda despite suffering a crushing defeat in Buenos Aires provincial elections.

The 54-year-old economist acknowledged his party’s clear defeat by the centre-left Peronist movement in elections for the legislature of Argentina’s economic powerhouse province.

Milei admitted to unspecified mistakes which he promised to correct but insisted he would not deviate one millimetre from his reform programme.

“We will deepen and accelerate it,“ he declared at a subdued election night event in Mar del Plata where he took the stage in silence rather than his usual dramatic rock music entrance.

With 91% of votes counted, the centre-left Fuerza Patria coalition secured over 47% support against nearly 34% for Milei’s ruling La Libertad Avanza party according to official results.

The 13-point gap significantly exceeded opinion poll predictions and poses major concerns for Milei just six weeks before critical midterm elections.

Buenos Aires province serves as a crucial political bellwether as it contributes over 30% of Argentina’s GDP and accounts for 40% of all eligible voters.

The government entered the election under a cloud following a corruption scandal at the National Disability Agency involving the president’s sister and right-hand woman Karina Milei.

Milei and his sister were pelted with stones during late August campaign events outside Buenos Aires amid skirmishes between supporters and opponents.

The electoral drubbing comes three days after Congress overturned Milei’s veto of a law increasing allowances for disabled people marking another significant setback.

Some ruling party members downplayed the defeat by noting their party had still increased its share of legislators in Buenos Aires province.

LLA candidate Diego Valenzuela stated “We must learn from this election defeat” while claiming it resulted from refusing to engage in economic populism.

His remarks targeted the Peronists whom Milei accuses of ruining South America’s second-largest economy through excessive spending and protectionism.

Despite success in fighting inflation and erasing the fiscal deficit Milei faces economic challenges including recent treasury dollar sales to stem peso depreciation. – AFP