Moldovan oligarch extradited from Greece in $1 billion fraud case

CHISINAU: A fugitive Moldovan oligarch wanted in connection with a $1 billion fraud case has been extradited from Greece to face justice in his home country.

Vladimir Plahotniuc landed at Chisinau International Airport on Thursday after Greek authorities approved his transfer following months of detention.

The former lawmaker had been evading capture since 2019 when multiple corruption allegations first surfaced against him.

Greek police arrested Plahotniuc at Athens airport in late July under an Interpol international alert covering fraud, money laundering and criminal conspiracy charges.

Moldovan authorities confirmed the oligarch was attempting to travel to Dubai when intercepted by airport security.

The 59-year-old businessman turned politician previously held significant influence within the Democratic Party of Moldova before fleeing the country.

Investigators accuse Plahotniuc of involvement in the disappearance of approximately $1 billion from three Moldovan banking institutions.

The European Union imposed sanctions against the oligarch last year for allegedly attempting to destabilise Moldova before its presidential election.

United States and British authorities have also implemented their own sanctions targeting Plahotniuc’s financial activities and international movements.

Political analyst Valeriu Pasa suggested the timing connected to Russian efforts to undermine Moldovan stability when the arrest initially occurred.

Plahotniuc’s return coincides with Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for this Sunday. – AFP