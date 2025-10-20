Morocco pledges social reforms and youth political engagement

RABAT: The Moroccan government has announced measures to encourage youth political participation and implement social reforms during ongoing youth-led protests.

State media reported that a draft 2026 finance bill would improve social services including public education and healthcare sectors that demonstrators have demanded for reform.

Another draft bill aims to increase citizen engagement by inviting people younger than 35 to enter politics through eased eligibility rules for young candidates.

Financial incentives would cover up to 75% of campaign expenses for young candidates running in elections under the proposed legislation.

Additional legislation seeks to enhance political party roles while improving transparency and facilitating greater participation by women and youth.

These reforms form part of a broader government initiative to strengthen partisan action in Morocco to adapt to societal changes.

Social inequalities remain a significant challenge in Morocco with persistent regional disparities and public-private sector divides.

King Mohammed VI stated in a July royal address that there was no place for a Morocco moving at two speeds.

The monarch had previously urged the government to implement sweeping social service reforms by the end of this year.

Youth protests surprised the typically stable kingdom last month following eight pregnant women’s deaths at an Agadir hospital.

The online movement GenZ 212 subsequently expanded its demands to include government change and corruption eradication.

The government will prioritize social spending next year with nearly 13 million dollars allocated to health and education sectors.

Authorities plan to create over 27,000 jobs in the health and education sectors as part of the reform package.

New university hospitals will open including in the disputed Western Sahara territory while 90 hospitals undergo renovation.

Education reforms will expand the pre-school system while providing additional student support and improving teaching quality.

The king addressed parliament on October 10 urging lawmakers to focus on disadvantaged rural and mountainous areas.

Morocco’s health and education budget increased by 65% between 2021 and 2025 according to Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Official statistics show education deficiency remains a key poverty driver despite poverty rates falling from nearly 12% in 2014 to 6.8% in 2024. – AFP