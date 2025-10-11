Morocco’s GenZ 212 suspends protests temporarily for reorganisation

RABAT: Morocco’s GenZ 212 youth collective announced on Saturday it was temporarily suspending protests after two weeks of demonstrations demanding reforms in health and education.

The weekend pause represents a strategic step to strengthen organisation and coordination for a more effective and influential next phase of the movement.

GenZ 212 confirmed its demands remain unchanged, specifically calling for accountability for the corrupt and government responsibility for deteriorating social and economic conditions.

The group stated a new call for mobilisation would be announced later Saturday, with the next protest targeting the government and all those blocking the aspirations of the Moroccan people.

Formed in late September, GenZ 212 has built a substantial online following with more than 200,000 members on the Discord platform.

Its nearly nightly rallies across the North African country have attracted crowds ranging from dozens to several hundred participants.

The protests erupted following the deaths of eight pregnant women during Caesarean sections at a public hospital in Agadir, which sparked widespread anger over health sector conditions.

GenZ 212 has directly appealed to King Mohammed VI to implement necessary reforms.

In a Friday speech, the monarch urged the government to accelerate development in education and health without directly referencing the protests.

He stated Morocco was paving a steady path toward greater social and territorial justice while calling for special attention to the country’s poorest regions. – AFP