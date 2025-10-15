Nepal’s interim government faces legal challenge after uprising

KATHMANDU: Petitions have been filed in Nepal’s Supreme Court challenging the formation of an interim government and the dissolution of parliament following last month’s uprising.

A court official confirmed on Wednesday that eleven petitions question the constitutionality of these political changes.

The youth-led protests began on September 8 over a social media ban, economic hardship, and corruption allegations.

These demonstrations quickly escalated into nationwide fury after security forces initiated a deadly crackdown.

Two days of violence resulted in at least 73 fatalities and the burning of parliament and government offices.

The unrest ultimately forced the collapse of the previous government.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki received nomination as prime minister shortly after the government’s collapse.

Parliament was dissolved immediately following her nomination.

Court information officer Nirajan Pandey confirmed the petitions challenge both the interim government formation and lower house dissolution.

Pandey stated that court procedures are currently underway to formally register these petitions.

Hearings will be scheduled once the registration process completes.

Political leaders from eight parties issued a joint statement calling for parliament’s reinstatement one day after its dissolution.

Lawyer Dinesh Tripathi noted that Nepal’s constitution did not envision such a political situation.

Tripathi expressed confidence that the court would ultimately resolve this constitutional challenge.

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has publicly demanded parliament’s reinstatement.

Oli described the parliament dissolution as unconstitutional during a recent address to his supporters.

The Supreme Court building itself sustained damage during the protests from fire.

The court only resumed full operations on Tuesday following repairs.

Many court sections continue operating under temporary tent arrangements. – AFP