North Korea tests ICBM solid-fuel engine under Kim Jong Un’s supervision

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised a critical test of a solid-fuel engine designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles according to state media reports.

The country’s Missile Administration conducted its ninth ground jet test of the high-thrust solid-fuel engine using composite carbon fiber material on September 8.

Kim Jong Un observed this important test which state media described as the final one in the development process.

The North Korean leader stated that the new rocket engine signals a significant expansion and strengthening of the country’s nuclear strategic forces.

State media images showed Kim examining the engine test flames through binoculars while another photo displayed a distinctive red horizontal flame.

This test occurred shortly after Kim’s return from Beijing where he attended a military parade marking Japan’s World War II surrender alongside Chinese and Russian leaders.

North Korea has conducted multiple test flights of long-range missiles capable of reaching the continental United States over recent years.

Pyongyang has developed solid-fuel variants that offer advantages in mobility concealment and rapid launch capabilities compared to liquid-fuel missiles.

The country has consistently declared throughout this year that it will not abandon its nuclear weapons program.

North Korean authorities recently labeled South Korean President Lee Jae Myung a hypocrite for his calls regarding denuclearization pathways. – AFP