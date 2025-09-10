Obesity now more common than underweight in world’s youth, says UNICEF

LONDON: Obesity has likely surpassed underweight as the more common condition among school-aged children and adolescents worldwide according to a new UNICEF report.

The UN children’s agency attributed this shift to increasingly unhealthy food environments across the globe.

UNICEF based its estimates on data from 2000-2022 compiled by academics who first predicted this tipping point would be reached in coming years back in 2017.

The agency used this data to project trends since 2022 based on patterns observed since 2010.

It found that one in ten school-aged children and adolescents, roughly 188 million people, now have obesity by World Health Organization criteria.

These children face lifelong health risks including diabetes and cardiovascular disease due to their weight status.

Obesity rates in this age group have more than tripled from 3% in 2000 to 9.4% according to UNICEF’s analysis.

Meanwhile underweight prevalence among 5-19 year olds declined from nearly 13% in 2000 to 9.2% during the same period.

The report acknowledged that undernutrition remains a significant problem despite obesity’s rise.

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell stated that malnutrition discussions must now extend beyond underweight children.

Obesity now exceeds underweight in all world regions except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia according to the findings.

Pacific Island nations like Niue and the Cook Islands show the highest global rates with nearly 40% of 5-19 year olds affected.

The United Arab Emirates and United States both report obesity rates of 21% among this age group.

Some countries including the US now support using recently developed weight-loss drugs for teenagers.

UNICEF identified ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt and fat as a key factor driving obesity increases.

Ubiquitous marketing of unhealthy products also contributes significantly to the problem according to the report.

University College London global health professor Chris Van Tulleken called obesity a result of toxic food environments rather than parental or child failure.

The UNICEF supporter and author noted that environmental factors drive the obesity epidemic.

A UNICEF poll of 64,000 young people aged 13-24 from 170 countries revealed extensive exposure to unhealthy food marketing.

Seventy-five percent of respondents reported seeing advertisements for sugary drinks, snacks or fast food in the previous week.

Even in conflict-affected countries, 68% of young people reported seeing this type of advertisement recently.

UNICEF said urgent government action worldwide is needed to address the growing crisis.

The agency recommended marketing restrictions and bans on junk food in schools as essential measures. – Reuters