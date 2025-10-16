One dead, dozens injured in Peru anti-crime protest violence

LIMA: At least one man was killed during violent clashes at an anti-crime rally in Peru’s capital on Wednesday.

President Jose Jeri confirmed the death despite his recent accession failing to quell widespread anger against the political establishment.

The Ombudsman’s Office reported 102 people injured, including 24 civilians and 78 police officers.

Youth-led demonstrations brought thousands of frustrated Peruvians onto streets in Lima and other cities protesting authorities’ failure to address worsening crime.

Some protesters attempted to breach security barriers around Congress as night fell according to an AFP correspondent.

Others in the crowd threw stones and launched fireworks toward police lines.

Police in riot gear responded by firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Jeri expressed regret for the death of 32-year-old citizen Eduardo Ruiz Sanz in a social media post.

The National Human Rights Coordinator suggested the man may have been shot by a plainclothes police officer.

AFP images showed a blood-covered police officer who had been struck by a projectile.

Jeri claimed the peaceful demonstration had been infiltrated by criminals seeking to cause chaos.

Peru has experienced weeks of protests culminating in lawmakers impeaching former president Dina Boluarte last Friday.

Protesters blamed Boluarte for surging crime rates and accused her of corruption.

Freelancer Amanda Meza expressed general discontent about state inaction on security issues.

She noted extortion and contract killings have grown massively throughout Peru.

Jeri, a right-wing politician and former congressional leader, became interim president until April elections.

Wednesday’s protests were organized by youth collectives, artists’ groups and labor unions.

Feminist groups joined rallies against the new president over sexual assault accusations.

Prosecutors closed a complaint against Jeri last August due to insufficient evidence.

Boluarte’s impeachment followed protests by bus companies, merchants and students against criminal gang shakedowns.

Extortion and contract killings have become daily realities across Peruvian society.

Gangs including Los Pulpos and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua operate widely, holding people for ransom.

Jeri has vowed to declare war on organized crime to reduce protest tensions. – AFP