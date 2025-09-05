Paramount and Legendary sign three-year deal for Street Fighter film

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Skydance and Legendary Entertainment have announced a three-year global distribution agreement.

Under this deal, Paramount will distribute films produced by Legendary Entertainment.

The partnership will commence with a “Street Fighter” movie adaptation.

Capcom, the creators of the original video game franchise, will co-produce the film.

The Street Fighter movie is scheduled for theatrical release in October next year.

This agreement follows Paramount’s recent deal with Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard for a “Call of Duty” film adaptation.

Video game movie adaptations are gaining significant momentum in the entertainment industry.

Paramount is actively seeking to leverage well-known intellectual properties for film projects.

The success of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series in 2023 accelerated this trend.

Video game companies and Hollywood studios are rushing to sign adaptation deals for popular titles.

This has resulted in successful projects like Amazon’s “Fallout” series.

An upcoming sequel to “Mortal Kombat” is also in development. – Reuters