Poland downs hostile objects in airspace during Russian Ukraine attack

WARSAW: Poland confirmed that hostile objects were downed by Polish or allied aircraft following multiple violations of its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on social media that aircraft had used weapons against these hostile objects.

He emphasised that Poland maintains constant contact with NATO command throughout the ongoing situation.

Russian drones and missiles have previously entered NATO member airspace several times during the three-and-a-half-year war.

This marks the first instance where a NATO country has attempted to shoot down such objects.

The operational command of Poland’s military reported repeated drone violations during the Russian assault on neighbouring Ukraine.

Polish and allied aircraft were mobilised immediately in response to these incursions.

Military authorities are working to identify and neutralise some targets while locating others that were downed.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on social media that an operation addressing multiple airspace violations is currently underway.

He verified that weapons had been deployed against the invading objects during this operation.

Airports including Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport were closed due to unplanned military activity ensuring state security.

This development follows warnings from Poland’s newly elected nationalist President Karol Nawrocki about Russian expansionist intentions.

Nawrocki stated Tuesday that Vladimir Putin is ready to invade other countries beyond Ukraine.

Poland hosts over one million Ukrainian refugees and serves as a key transit point for Western aid.

Last month, Warsaw reported a Russian military drone entering its airspace and exploding in eastern farmland.

The incident was characterised as a provocation by Polish authorities at the time.

In 2023, Poland confirmed a Russian missile crossed into its airspace to strike Ukrainian territory.

Two civilians were killed in November 2022 when a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on a border village. – AFP