Poland scrambles aircraft after Russian strikes on Ukraine border

WARSAW: Polish and allied aircraft were activated early Saturday to safeguard national airspace following Russian airstrikes on western Ukraine near the Polish border.

The armed forces of the NATO-member nation confirmed the deployment in response to the escalating regional security situation.

Polish operational command stated that both aircraft and ground-based air defence systems were placed at their highest state of readiness.

Radar reconnaissance systems were also fully activated to monitor potential threats across Polish territory.

The military response began at 0340 GMT when nearly all of Ukraine came under air raid alerts.

Ukrainian Air Force warnings indicated widespread Russian missile and drone attacks across the country.

This incident marks another significant escalation in border region tensions since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

NATO member states maintain heightened vigilance along the eastern flank following repeated security incidents.

The Polish government continues to coordinate closely with allied nations regarding regional defence measures. – Reuters