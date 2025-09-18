Qatar meets ICC head to pursue legal action against Israel strike

THE HAGUE: Qatar has engaged with the International Criminal Court president to explore legal action against Israel following last week’s unprecedented strike on its territory.

The emirate’s chief negotiator Mohammed al-Khulaifi met Judge Tomoko Akane in The Hague to pursue every available legal and diplomatic avenue for accountability.

Last week’s deadly Israeli strike targeted Qatar-based leaders of Hamas and shocked Gulf states reliant on US security.

Hamas confirmed top political bureau officials survived but reported five members and a Qatari security officer killed.

An anonymous official described Israel’s attack as unlawful and constituting grave violations of international humanitarian law.

Qatar cannot directly refer cases to the ICC as an observer state but seeks support through multilateral channels.

Arab and Islamic blocs urged members after emergency talks to take all possible legal measures against Israel.

Khulaifi stated his visit formed part of a team’s work exploring legal responses to Israel’s illegal armed attack.

The ICC previously prosecuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

It also sought the arrest of former defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, now confirmed dead.

The Gaza war began after Hamas’s October 2023 attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, per Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliation has killed at least 65,141 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. – AFP