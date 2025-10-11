Qatar to build air force facility at US Idaho base for F-15 training

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced an agreement allowing Qatar to construct an air force facility at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deal on Friday alongside Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the Pentagon.

“This location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training,“ Hegseth stated.

He emphasised the facility would increase lethality and interoperability between the two nations’ air forces.

Hegseth assured the Qatari minister of the United States’ reliable partnership during the announcement.

The Idaho base already hosts a fighter jet squadron from Singapore according to its official website.

Hegseth additionally thanked Qatar for its substantial mediation role in Israel-Hamas truce and hostage-prisoner swap talks.

He acknowledged Qatari assistance in securing the release of a US citizen from Afghanistan.

The Qatari defense minister praised the strong and enduring partnership between both countries.

He highlighted the deep defense relationship shared by the United States and Qatar.

The Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar serves as Washington’s largest Middle East military facility.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order vowing to defend Qatar against attacks.

This followed Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.

Trump’s close relationship with Qatari leaders has drawn attention previously.

Qatar gifted Trump a Boeing 747 intended for use as Air Force One.

The Idaho facility arrangement had apparently been in development since the previous Joe Biden administration.

The deal prompted criticism on social media from some far-right activists.

Laura Loomer, typically a Trump ally, expressed strong opposition to the arrangement on platform X.

Hegseth later clarified on social media that Qatar would not have its own base in the United States.

He confirmed the United States maintains control of the existing base as with all partner nations. – AFP