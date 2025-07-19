Rubio: US revokes visa for Brazil judge over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday revoked a visa for a prominent Brazilian judge hours after he restricted activities of right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro over charges of plotting a coup.

“Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil’s shores to target Americans,“ Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio said the visa restrictions would also apply to judges who side with Moraes on the court as well as the justices’ immediate family members.

Moraes has long sparred with Bolsonaro, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro have claimed to be victims of political persecution, and the former frequently verbally attacks judges at home over their rulings.

Bolsonaro is accused of plotting a coup reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters after his election loss to President Joe Biden.

Rubio’s order came as Moraes ordered the ex-president to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, not leave his home at night, or use social media.

Trump has already announced a 50 percent tariff on Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, to pressure the country now led by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. - AFP