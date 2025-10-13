Russia denies planned Putin-Trump call after Tomahawk warning

MOSCOW: Russia confirmed there are currently no plans for a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

This statement follows Trump’s warning that he might send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine via European allies.

The US president has been considering potential supplies of these long-range missiles since his August meeting with Putin in Alaska failed to produce a peace agreement.

Trump stated Sunday that he might warn Putin about possible deliveries if Russia does not halt its offensive operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no clear agreements exist yet for organising a phone call.

Peskov added that many opportunities remain available for promptly arranging such a conversation if necessary.

Russia has repeatedly stated it would view supplying these weapons as a significant escalation of the conflict.

The Tomahawk missiles have an operational range of 2,500 kilometres, placing much of western Russia including Moscow within striking distance.

These missiles are technically capable of carrying nuclear warheads according to their design specifications.

Moscow declared it would treat any launches of these missiles as if they carried nuclear weapons regardless of actual payload.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s security council, warned Monday that supplying these weapons could backfire on Trump personally.

Medvedev stated on Telegram that the delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone involved, particularly for Trump himself.

Trump and Medvedev clashed in August after the US leader increased pressure on Moscow to halt its Ukrainian offensive.

Trump responded to that earlier confrontation by redeploying military submarines and warning that Medvedev’s statements could lead to unintended consequences. – AFP