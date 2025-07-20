Russia downs 138 Ukrainian drones, 23 over Moscow region

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry announced the downing of 138 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 23 over the Moscow region.

The drones were reportedly intercepted across multiple regions in the European part of Russia and over the Black Sea.

The latest incident marks a significant escalation in drone warfare between the two nations.

No immediate reports of casualties or major damage were provided. The attack follows a pattern of intensified aerial strikes as the conflict continues. - Reuters