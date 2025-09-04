Russia rejects potential foreign military deployment in Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia): Russia has no plans to discuss any potential foreign military deployment in Ukraine in any format, calling it “unacceptable”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

She was commenting on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on plans to send European troops to Ukraine, a move, which was also rejected by Germany.

In an interview to the Financial Times on Sunday, von der Leyen said Europe was drawing up “pretty precise plans” for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of U.S. capabilities.

“Russia is not going to discuss a foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form or format that is fundamentally unacceptable and undermines any security,“ Zakharova told a weekly briefing with reporters.

Germany’s defence minister on Monday also harshly dismissed as premature remarks by von der Leyen. - Reuters