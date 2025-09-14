Russia’s election commission faces unprecedented cyber attacks during regional elections

MOSCOW: Russia’s Central Election Commission is experiencing an unprecedented cyber attack campaign targeting its internet resources during regional elections.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova confirmed the attacks have targeted both the commission’s main website and remote electronic voting systems.

She reported approximately 290,000 attacks on the CEC website and over 300 attacks specifically targeting remote electronic voting infrastructure.

Pamfilova stated the commission temporarily lost internet connectivity due to the intensity of these coordinated cyber attacks.

Despite these challenges, the voting process remains unaffected and continues normally across all regions.

Remote electronic voting has seen significant participation with over 1.4 million people already casting their ballots digitally.

This represents more than 85% of all applications received for electronic voting in the current election cycle.

Total voter participation has exceeded 16 million people across all voting methods in the ongoing regional elections.

The elections involve choosing regional governors and lawmakers across 81 Russian regions through September 12-14.

These elections encompass approximately 5,000 different election campaigns operating at various administrative levels.

The cyber attacks represent one of the most significant digital assaults on Russian election infrastructure in recent history.

Election officials maintain that security measures have successfully protected the integrity of the voting process despite the attacks. – Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti