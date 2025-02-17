SINGAPORE: A court in Singapore on Monday found opposition Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of two counts of lying to parliament, a verdict that could see him barred from contesting a general election this year.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and his sentencing was due later on Monday. The prosecution has asked for a maximum fine of S$7,000 ($5,231) for each charge.

If the combined fines amount to more than S$10,000, or if he is jailed for more than one year, Singh would be unable to run in an election, which must be held by November.

The charges against Singh, 48, stem from allegations he gave false testimony to a parliamentary committee in 2021 about a fellow party member allegedly lying to parliament. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month formed a committee to review electoral boundaries, an indicator that a general election in the city-state could come soon.

Wong’s People’s Action Party is almost certain to dominate the election and win most seats as it has every vote since independence in 1965. Its share of the popular vote will be a barometer for Wong’s public approval.