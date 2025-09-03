Singapore orders Meta to crack down on government impersonator scams

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities will issue a formal order requiring Meta to implement measures against scammers impersonating government officials on its Facebook platform.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming announced the directive during an anti-scam conference, warning of potential fines reaching S$1 million if the tech giant fails to comply effectively.

Government official impersonation scams surged by 200% during the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, resulting in over 1,760 reported cases.

Scammers recently used deepfake technology and fabricated images of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to promote fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Financial losses from these impersonation scams increased by approximately 90% to S$126 million in the first six months of 2025.

Facebook remains the primary platform utilised by fraudsters for executing these sophisticated impersonation schemes according to official data.

Police will mandate Meta to implement specific measures addressing scam advertisements and fake accounts impersonating key government officials on Facebook.

This marks the first instance where Singaporean authorities will formally order an online platform to combat the escalating scam problem within the city-state.

Meta has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment regarding the impending regulatory action.

Singapore presents an attractive target for scammers due to its high median adult wealth and extensive internet connectivity according to the minister.

Scammers specifically exploit Singaporeans’ strong trust in government institutions when crafting their impersonation schemes.

TikTok has also been classified as a designated online service effective from September 1 this year under Singapore’s regulatory framework.

The social media platform must comply with a comprehensive code requiring scam and cybercrime countermeasures by February 28 next year.

Malaysian authorities have simultaneously summoned TikTok’s top management regarding delayed cooperation in combating fake news on their platform.

The scheduled meeting between Malaysian police and TikTok representatives will occur at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. – AFP