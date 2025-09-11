South Korean and Mexican tourists missing near Faroe Islands waterfall

COPENHAGEN: Two South Korean tourists and one Mexican tourist have gone missing within a day of each other near a waterfall in the Faroe Islands.

Local police confirmed that extensive searches on both land and sea have failed to locate the missing individuals.

South Korean nationals Soo Jung Park and Soo Yeon Park were last seen on September 2 around 5:30 pm on the main island of the Danish autonomous territory.

Mobile phone data placed their final location near Bosdalafossur waterfall, which drops directly into the Atlantic Ocean.

Mexican tourist Pedro Enrique Moreno Hentz, aged 68, disappeared the following morning on September 3.

His mobile phone was last registered near the same waterfall around midday on September 3.

Police discovered Moreno Hentz’s backpack the next day on another island within the archipelago without providing details about how it got there.

Police chief Michael Boolsen confirmed that land searches were suspended late Friday evening.

He stated that searches would resume only if new leads emerge regarding the disappearances.

Boolsen noted that while Bosdalafossur waterfall itself isn’t particularly dangerous, the surrounding terrain features high cliffs and sharp drops into the ocean.

Weather conditions during both disappearance dates were reportedly calm and clear according to police statements.

These incidents mark the fourth disappearance of tourists in the Faroe Islands in recent years. – AFP