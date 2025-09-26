South Korean drugmaker shares fall after Trump threatens new drug tariffs

SEOUL: Shares of South Korean drugmakers declined on Friday following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

Samsung Biologics dropped 1.6%, moving away from a more than eight-month low, while SK Biopharmaceuticals slid 2.6%.

Celltrion bucked the trend by rising 1.3% after recovering from earlier losses.

The company announced on Tuesday it had paid $330 million to acquire Imclone Systems LLC from Eli Lilly in the United States.

President Trump threatened 100% duties on all imports of branded drugs starting October 1.

This measure would apply unless manufacturers have already begun construction on production facilities within the United States. – Reuters