Starmer urges Labour unity in fight for Britain’s soul at conference

LIVERPOOL: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for unity within his Labour Party during its annual conference in Liverpool.

Starmer described the current political situation as a “fight for the soul of our country” that will be long and difficult.

The prime minister needs to re-establish his authority over a party that has become increasingly restive.

Labour has fallen far behind the populist Reform UK in recent opinion polls despite last year’s landslide election victory.

Starmer will outline his strategy to counter the growing popularity of Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Some Labour members have expressed concern that Starmer is moving too far to the right on immigration policy.

The British leader will recommit to raising living standards and putting money in voters’ pockets.

Lawmakers consider these economic measures essential for winning back Labour’s traditional working-class base.

Starmer will emphasise that Britain stands at a “fork in the road” between decency and division.

The government faces difficult decisions regarding potential tax increases to cover forecast fiscal shortfalls.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves warned against easing fiscal rules despite pressure for increased spending.

Reeves described calls to relax fiscal discipline as “wrong, dangerously so” during her conference speech.

Starmer acknowledged that some decisions would not be comfortable for his party members.

The prime minister compared the current challenge to rebuilding Britain after the war.

Starmer emphasised that the path to renewal requires difficult decisions that are not cost-free.

The Labour conference represents Starmer’s attempt to regain momentum after a challenging first year.

The party must address both internal divisions and external political threats from Reform UK.

Starmer’s speech aims to rally his party behind a unified vision for Britain’s future. – Reuters