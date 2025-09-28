Starmer warns UK Labour in fight of our lives against Reform UK

LIVERPOOL: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned his ruling Labour party they are in the fight of their lives against the insurgent hard-right.

Starmer made the declaration as Labour gathered for its annual conference amid internal doubts about his leadership.

The four-day meeting in Liverpool occurs with Labour trailing the anti-immigrant Reform UK party in national polls.

Starmer stated the party must take on and beat Reform UK to prevent generational consequences.

He labelled Reform UK’s proposed migrant visa policy as racist and divisive for the country.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves revealed she is pursuing a post-Brexit youth migration deal with the European Union.

She argued a young worker exchange scheme would benefit the economy, growth, and business.

Starmer’s domestic leadership has faced significant challenges despite some international successes.

Britain’s sluggish economy may force a tax-raising budget while the government has reversed several key policies.

Record numbers of undocumented migrants crossing the English Channel have boosted support for Reform UK.

Starmer’s recent government reboot was overshadowed by his deputy prime minister’s resignation over a tax scandal.

The prime minister then sacked Britain’s Washington ambassador over his friendship with a sex offender.

Political scientist Steven Fielding declared Starmer’s leadership is in crisis ahead of the conference.

Fielding predicted the gathering would provide an opportunity for party members to air their discontent.

Starmer will deliver his keynote conference speech on Tuesday in an attempt to revitalise his premiership.

Politics professor Patrick Diamond called the conference a pivotal moment for Starmer to present a clear national vision.

The prime minister is expected to frame the next election as a choice between patriotic renewal and toxic division.

Regional mayor Andy Burnham has urged Starmer to adopt a more leftist vision for the Labour party.

Burnham has faced speculation about a potential leadership challenge but faces significant procedural hurdles.

The Gaza conflict is also expected to feature at the conference with planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Diamond noted that Starmer still has time to recover given governments often struggle in their first year.

A potential leadership election for deputy leader next month could further complicate Starmer’s position.

Fielding stated that if Lucy Powell wins the deputy leadership, it would be seen as a vote of no confidence in Starmer – AFP