Suspect in custody for Charlie Kirk murder at Utah university, Trump says

SALT LAKE CITY: A suspect has been taken into custody for the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

US President Donald Trump announced the arrest during a Fox News interview, ending an intensive manhunt that followed what he described as a heinous assassination.

Kirk’s killer had evaded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s shooting incident.

A sniper fired a single gunshot that killed the 31-year-old during his appearance at the university in Orem.

Trump stated with high certainty that authorities had captured the suspect after someone who knew him came forward.

Investigators previously found the bolt-action rifle believed to be used in the killing and released images of a person of interest.

The FBI had circulated grainy security camera images showing a person wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap.

The long-sleeved top appeared to feature an image of a bald eagle flying across a US flag according to the released footage.

Kirk was an author, podcast host and close Trump ally who helped build Republican support among younger voters.

Trump suggested the suspect’s father drove him to a police station and handed him over to authorities.

FBI and state officials confirmed the killer arrived on campus minutes before Kirk’s event titled Prove Me Wrong.

The debate attracted 3,000 people to Utah Valley University located about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Security footage showed the person accessing stairwells to reach a roof before firing at Kirk during the event.

Kirk was answering an audience question about mass shootings when the bullet struck his neck despite being a staunch gun rights defender.

Audience members fled in panic as the shooter jumped off the roof and escaped into a neighboring area.

Investigators discovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in nearby woods along with palm prints and footprints.

Classes were canceled on Thursday as investigators scoured the roof and wooded areas for evidence with yellow tape.

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason described the shooter as college-aged who blended in well on campus.

Kirk co-founded the conservative student group Turning Point USA and was on a 15-event American Comeback Tour.

His killing prompted outrage and denunciations of political violence from across the political spectrum.

Trump announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The married father of two young children was celebrated as a charismatic advocate for right-wing policies.

Kirk frequently engaged with critics from both far left and far right, often inviting audience debates. – Reuters