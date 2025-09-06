Sydney Sweeney details intense training for Christy Martin boxing biopic

TORONTO: Sydney Sweeney discussed her rigorous physical preparation for portraying boxing pioneer Christy Martin in the new biopic “Christy” during its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress revealed her transformation involved consuming large quantities of Chick-fil-A, Smucker’s products, milkshakes, and protein shakes to gain necessary weight for the role.

Sweeney trained three times daily every day to embody the professional boxer’s physique and demeanour for the film.

Director David Michôd described Martin’s life story as incredible and expressed surprise that he had never heard it before working on the project.

The film chronicles Martin’s journey from her birth as Christine Salter in West Virginia to becoming boxing’s first true female star with support from promoter Don King.

It addresses her struggles with suppressing her sexuality and the abuse she suffered from her trainer and husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster.

Martin remains imprisoned for the attempted murder of his then-wife after stabbing and shooting her.

Foster explained he considered meeting Jim Martin during preparation but ultimately found it disrespectful, instead focusing his performance on themes of coercive control and domestic violence.

Sweeney expressed honour in portraying such a powerful woman whose story deserved to be told.

The actress avoided questions about her recent controversial jeans advertisement that sparked online debate about racial undertones.

Christy Martin, who now uses her maiden name Salter and attended the premiere, praised Sweeney’s transformative performance into the tough, rugged boxer.

Salter is now married to her former boxing rival Lisa Holewyne.

Foster offered effusive praise for his co-star, calling Sweeney a smokehouse and the real deal who puts in the work. – AFP