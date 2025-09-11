Syria dismantles Hezbollah-linked cell planning operations in Damascus

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities have dismantled a militant cell with links to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The interior ministry confirmed on Thursday that specialised units working with general intelligence services arrested the cell operating in the Damascus countryside.

Preliminary investigations revealed that cell members received military training at camps in Lebanese territory before planning operations inside Syria.

Security forces seized ammunition and weapons including Grad-type rockets, launchers and anti-tank missiles during the operation.

The case has been referred to the judiciary for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Hezbollah previously supported ousted president Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s civil war that began in 2011 after anti-government protests were suppressed.

The Iran-backed group openly supported Assad from 2013 until his removal by an Islamist-led alliance last December.

Hezbollah has faced significant weakening following recent conflicts with Israel and lost key supply routes from Iran through Syria after new authorities took power.

Lebanon and Syria signed a border security agreement in March following clashes that resulted in ten casualties.

The Lebanese justice minister’s office confirmed this week that two specialised committees held their first meeting in Damascus to discuss security and judicial cooperation. – AFP