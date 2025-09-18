Syria to sign security deals with Israel by end of 2025, says official

DAMASCUS: Syria will finalise several security and military agreements with Israel by the end of 2025, a foreign ministry official confirmed to AFP on Thursday.

This development represents a significant milestone following the removal of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad from power.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani simultaneously arrived in Washington for the first such high-level visit in over 25 years, state television reported.

“There is progress in the talks with Israel,“ stated the anonymous ministry official who lacked authorisation to brief media.

He added that multiple agreements are anticipated for signing before year’s end with a primary focus on security and military cooperation.

These agreements will specifically address halting Israeli military operations inside Syrian territory.

Shaibani’s Washington visit aims to discuss removing remaining United States sanctions against Syria, according to a foreign ministry source.

The United States already lifted most sanctions imposed during Assad’s rule after an Islamist-led rebel alliance overthrew him in December.

This marks the first Syrian foreign minister visit to the United States since 1999 when Farouk al-Sharaa discussed peace negotiations with Israel.

The United States has actively encouraged Syria and Israel to establish agreements ending hostilities between the two nations technically at war since 1948.

Israel deployed troops to a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone separating forces and conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria since December.

Israeli officials have also engaged in direct negotiations with Syria’s new governing authorities. – AFP