Thailand accuses Cambodia of ceasefire violation amid border clashes

BANGKOK: Thailand has accused Cambodia of a “flagrant violation” of their ceasefire agreement after Cambodian forces allegedly launched an overnight attack near the disputed border. The truce, which began on Tuesday, was meant to halt five days of deadly clashes that left at least 43 dead on both sides.

Thailand’s foreign ministry stated that its troops in Sisaket province “came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces,“ with fighting continuing into Wednesday morning. “This represents a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement,“ the ministry said.

Despite the clashes, Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab claimed that “the Thai side maintained control of the situation” and that border conditions had normalized by Wednesday morning. Cambodia has repeatedly denied breaking the truce, which was brokered to prevent further escalation after over 300,000 civilians were evacuated from the conflict zone.

An AFP journalist on the Cambodian side reported no artillery fire between the ceasefire’s start and Wednesday morning, suggesting a temporary lull in hostilities. However, Thailand had earlier accused Cambodia of undermining trust with continued attacks shortly after the truce took effect.

Meetings between military commanders from both sides proceeded as planned, with Thailand’s army confirming agreements to halt troop reinforcements to avoid misunderstandings. Despite this, Maratee Nalita Andamo, a spokeswoman for Thailand’s border crisis center, warned that “the situation is still fragile.”

The recent clashes have surpassed the death toll of the 2008-2011 border conflict, which claimed 28 lives. The current dispute stems from a century-old demarcation issue left unresolved since Cambodia’s French colonial era.

The ceasefire was brokered in Malaysia following intervention by US President Donald Trump, as both nations seek to avoid potential trade sanctions from Washington. - AFP