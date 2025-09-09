Trump administration launches immigration raids in Chicago targeting criminals

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration launched new immigration enforcement operations in Chicago on Monday, targeting what officials described as the worst criminal elements.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin announced Operation Midway Blitz following President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to send National Guard troops into Illinois.

McLaughlin accused Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other sanctuary politicians of releasing dangerous gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers onto Chicago’s streets.

Governor Pritzker, a Democrat, immediately countered the accusations on social media platform X, calling the operation a scare tactic rather than a genuine crime-fighting effort.

The Department of Homeland Security released names, images, and criminal records of 11 undocumented immigrants it claims were released back into Illinois communities.

This Chicago operation follows similar controversial troop deployments and deportation raids in Washington and Los Angeles that the administration considers successful.

US Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois criticised the raids as wasteful fear-mongering that fails to enhance public safety.

President Trump posted new anti-immigrant content to social media on Monday, sharing questionable memes and news clips while claiming he only wants to help Chicago residents.

The president notably softened his previously aggressive rhetoric toward Chicago after facing public protests and backlash over his military threats.

Over the weekend, Trump shared an apparently AI-generated image portraying himself as a character from the film Apocalypse Now, with the Chicago skyline shown in flames.

The original film character famously expressed his love for the smell of napalm, a highly flammable weapon used in the Vietnam War.

Governor Pritzker firmly rejected the president’s threats, stating that Illinois would not be intimidated by what he called a wannabe dictator.

Pritzker also shared practical advice for residents on how to respond if confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during raids.

He advised followers to loudly express their opposition and reminded them of their right to deny entry to any agent lacking a valid warrant. – AFP