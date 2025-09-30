Trump administration moves to make Harvard ineligible for federal funding

BOSTON: The Trump administration escalated its campaign against Harvard University on Monday by initiating a process that could render the institution ineligible for federal funding.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it had referred Harvard to the office responsible for administrative suspension and debarment proceedings.

This action opens the possibility of the Ivy League school being barred from government contracts and federal funding.

The Office for Civil Rights had previously referred Harvard to the Justice Department in July over allegations of failing to address discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students.

Paula Stannard, director of the Office for Civil Rights, stated that Harvard has been notified of its right to a formal administrative hearing.

An administrative law judge would determine whether Harvard violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 during this hearing.

Harvard has twenty days to request a hearing according to the notification.

Stannard emphasised that the referral demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding taxpayer investments and public interest.

Harvard, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, did not respond to requests for comment on the latest development.

The university has previously stated its commitment to combating discrimination on campus.

President Trump’s administration has launched a broader campaign using federal funding to push for changes at Harvard and other universities.

Trump claims these institutions are dominated by antisemitic and radical left ideologies.

Harvard has legally challenged some administration actions, including the termination of over two billion dollars in research grants.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs recently ruled that the administration unlawfully terminated those grants.

Judge Burroughs stated the administration used antisemitism as a smokescreen for an ideologically motivated assault on premier universities.

The administration has been seeking a settlement with Harvard regarding these disputes.

Trump declared during a cabinet meeting that Harvard should pay nothing less than five hundred million dollars.

Administration officials argue universities permitted antisemitic displays during pro-Palestinian protests.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say their criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza should not be considered antisemitism.

These groups maintain that advocating for Palestinian rights should not be equated with extremism. – Reuters