Trump dismisses ill health rumours after social media speculation

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump dismissed social media speculation about his health on Tuesday, stating he remained highly active over the Labor Day weekend.

Trump confirmed he conducted media interviews and visited his Virginia golf course during the holiday period.

“I was very active over the weekend,“ Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

He labelled the circulating rumours about his condition as completely false when questioned by journalists.

Trump became the oldest person to assume the United States presidency at seventy nine years old in January.

Online speculation intensified over the weekend regarding his health following his limited public schedule.

Vice President JD Vance addressed presidential readiness during a USA Today interview published last Thursday.

Vance expressed confidence in Trump’s current health while acknowledging his own preparedness to assume command if necessary.

Trump’s last extended media interaction occurred during a cabinet meeting held one week earlier.

That meeting lasted over three hours and represented his longest on camera appearance as president.

Reporters observed Trump leaving the White House daily during the holiday weekend to visit his golf course.

He underwent a comprehensive physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April eleventh.

Official results released by the White House confirmed normal heart rhythm and no major health issues.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt addressed visible swelling in Trump’s lower legs on July seventeenth.

Photographs showed swollen ankles and makeup covering bruising on his right hand at that time.

Trump’s physician attributed the leg swelling to chronic venous insufficiency in a released letter.

Doctor Sean Barbabella described this condition as benign and common among people over seventy.

The hand bruising resulted from frequent handshaking and aspirin use according to medical analysis.

Trump maintains a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen that includes daily aspirin.

The White House has consistently downplayed health concerns without detailing treatment for the leg issue. – Reuters