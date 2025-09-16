Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against New York Times for defamation

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against the New York Times on Monday.

Trump declared on his Truth Social platform that the newspaper had been permitted to freely lie, smear and defame him for too long.

He stated that the lawsuit was being filed in Florida to immediately halt these alleged practices.

The president condemned the publication as a virtual mouthpiece for the Radical Left Democrat Party without providing supporting evidence.

He accused the Times of lying about his family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA and the nation as a whole.

This legal action follows recent reports about a lewd birthday note allegedly given to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has consistently denied authoring the controversial note mentioned in the newspaper’s coverage.

The Republican president has intensified his attacks on traditional media since returning to the White House.

He regularly criticises journalists who question his administration while restricting press access and initiating lawsuits.

Trump previously sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal for at least $10 billion in July.

That lawsuit concerned an article about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein published by the newspaper.

Paramount settled another Trump lawsuit for $16 million the same month over election coverage on CBS News.

The settlement involved the flagship show “60 Minutes” and allegations of deceptive editing in an interview with Kamala Harris.

Trump claimed the program edited the interview with his 2024 election rival to favour her position.

AFP has contacted the New York Times for comment regarding the latest lawsuit announcement. – AFP