Trump says US-India trade talks continuing, will speak to Modi soon

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that trade negotiations between the United States and India will continue despite recent tensions.

Trump announced the development through his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, expressing confidence in reaching a successful agreement.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,“ Trump wrote.

The president added that he feels “certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion” for both countries.

Trade relations between the two nations have been strained since Trump imposed 50% tariffs over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also revealed plans to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

The announcement signals a potential thaw in bilateral trade discussions that had faced significant challenges.

Both countries have been seeking to balance economic interests with geopolitical considerations in their relationship.

The upcoming conversation between the two leaders could pave the way for resolving outstanding trade issues. – AFP