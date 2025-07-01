Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention center in Florida

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to visit a newly opened migrant detention center in Florida this week, a facility surrounded by swamps and alligators that has been nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The White House confirmed the visit on Monday, stating that Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed detention center located in the Everglades wetlands.

The facility, built on an abandoned airfield, is part of Trump’s broader push to expand deportations of undocumented migrants. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the site as isolated, with only one road leading in and surrounded by dangerous wildlife. “The only way out is a one-way flight,“ she said.

When questioned whether the presence of alligators was intentional, Leavitt responded, “When you have illegal murderers and rapists and heinous criminals in a detention facility surrounded by alligators, yes I do think that’s a deterrent for them to try to escape.”

The visit coincides with Trump’s efforts to pass a major tax and spending bill in Congress, which includes funding for his deportation program. “His trip to this detention facility actually underscores the need to pass the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill,‘ because we need more detention facilities across the country,“ Leavitt added.

Florida officials announced the construction of the site last week, emphasizing its location in a remote part of the Everglades. State Attorney General James Uthmeier described the area as a “low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility, because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter.”

The facility’s nickname references the infamous Alcatraz Island prison in San Francisco Bay, which Trump has previously sought to reopen. “If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons,“ Uthmeier noted.

Operating costs for the facility are estimated at $450 million annually. The project is part of a broader strategy by Republican officials to deter migration through harsh measures. Since Trump’s return to the White House in January, his administration has worked with local authorities to increase arrests of undocumented migrants.

While officials claim to focus on violent criminals, many migrants without charges have also been detained. The crackdown has faced criticism, sparking protests in cities like Los Angeles. Environmental groups have also opposed the facility’s construction, citing threats to the Everglades’ delicate ecosystem, home to over 2,000 species.