Trump urges more aid for starving Gaza children, calls situation terrible

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has called for urgent food aid to civilians in Gaza, highlighting the dire situation faced by children in the region. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized the severity of the crisis, stating, “Whether they talk starvation or not, those are kids that are starving.”

The president expressed deep concern over the suffering of families in Gaza, adding, “You see, the mothers love them so much. There’s just nothing they seem to be able to do.” When questioned about discussions with First Lady Melania Trump, he noted, “She sees the same pictures that you see, that we all see. And I think everybody, unless they’re pretty cold-hearted - or worse than that, nuts - there’s nothing you can say other than it’s terrible when you see the kids.”

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the crisis, declaring, “They’ve got to get that food. And we’re going to get them food.” His remarks signal a stronger stance on the issue, following earlier appeals to Israel to increase aid deliveries to Gaza.

Since March, Israel has restricted aid access to Gaza, leading to severe shortages of food, water, and medicine. Humanitarian organizations and UN agencies have repeatedly warned of “catastrophic hunger,“ with children bearing the brunt of the crisis. - Bernama-dpa