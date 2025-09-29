UK plans tougher settlement rules requiring work and community service

LONDON: Migrants seeking to settle in the United Kingdom will need employment, must refrain from claiming benefits and undertake community work under new plans announced by the interior minister.

Current rules allow those with family in Britain or who have lived there for five years to qualify for indefinite leave to remain, which grants permanent residence status.

Individuals who have lived legally in the UK for ten years on any visa type also currently qualify for permanent settlement rights.

Eligible applicants meeting these thresholds currently gain rights to live, work and study in the UK while accessing benefits and pursuing British citizenship.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announced a major policy shift requiring migrants to make social security contributions and maintain clean criminal records.

Applicants must also volunteer within their communities and demonstrate English language proficiency to a high standard under the new proposals.

Mahmood outlined the plans during her first speech at the ruling Labour Party’s annual conference on Monday.

The government will conduct consultations on these immigration changes later this year according to a Labour Party press release.

This announcement follows the opposition Reform Party’s recent proposal to eliminate indefinite leave to remain entirely.

Reform’s alternative policy would require migrants to reapply for visas every five years, affecting hundreds of thousands of current permanent residents.

Labour’s statement described these measures as establishing a clear dividing line between their government and Reform’s approach.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously characterised Reform’s immigration plan as racist and divisive for the country.

Mahmood emphasised she would be a tough interior minister while addressing immigration as a key national issue.

She warned that failure to address public concerns would drive working people toward Reform leader Nigel Farage’s false promises.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will also address the conference, announcing new plans to support young people entering employment.