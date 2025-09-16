UK protesters plead not guilty to supporting banned Palestine Action group

LONDON: The first individuals charged with supporting Palestine Action since its UK government ban appeared in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Hundreds have been arrested at protests accused of showing support for the pro-Palestinian organisation since its July proscription as a terrorist group.

The trio appearing in court, two in their seventies, were greeted outside by dozens of supporters chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags.

Jeremy Shippam (72), Judit Murray (71), and Fiona Maclean (53) all entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail until their March 16 trial next year.

They were arrested after a July 5 Westminster protest where London’s Metropolitan Police detained 41 people for allegedly supporting the banned group.

The charges allege they displayed articles in public places arousing reasonable suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They allegedly held placards reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” prior to their arrest.

The government proscribed Palestine Action following several vandalism acts, including damage to two RAF base planes costing an estimated £7.0 million.

Palestine Action stated at the time that Britain remains “an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East” despite publicly condemning Israel.

Critics including the United Nations have condemned the ban as legal overreach and a threat to free speech.

Protestor Kay Wagland told AFP the government had banned a “non-violent direct action group as terrorist” which prevents anyone from taking physical action.

Another supporter Sarah Green warned “it is a slippery slope” regarding the government’s approach to protest rights.

Police have made multiple arrests since the ban, detaining 890 people at a September 6 London protest mostly under anti-terror laws.

Protest organisers Defend our Juries described their rally as the “picture of peaceful protest” despite the mass arrests.

Most demonstrators face six months imprisonment while organisers could receive up to 14 years if found guilty under the terrorism legislation.

Six additional activists appeared in court on September 4 charged with encouraging support for a proscribed terrorist organisation through online meetings. – AFP