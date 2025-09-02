UK provides £1 million aid for Afghanistan earthquake victims

LONDON: Britain has announced emergency funding support for victims of the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan.

The assistance will be channelled through international partners to ensure it does not reach the country’s Taliban administration.

Sunday’s disaster ranks among Afghanistan’s worst earthquakes, killing over 800 people and injuring at least 2,800 according to authorities.

Rescue operations continue while the country’s crisis response faces challenges from reduced international funding.

Britain’s one million pound assistance will be split between the United Nations Population Fund and the International Red Cross.

This funding aims to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions.

“The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit,“ British foreign minister David Lammy said in the statement.

The United States led aid cuts have significantly reduced funding for Afghanistan in recent years.

This has hampered the country’s ability to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The international community continues to seek ways to support Afghan civilians without legitimising or funding the Taliban government. - Reuters