Ukraine prepares contract to buy 25 Patriot air defence systems

KYIV: Ukraine is preparing a contract to buy 25 Patriot air defence systems according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This purchase would represent a massive enhancement to Kyiv’s capabilities against Russian aerial attacks.

Zelenskiy made these comments to media during a Sunday meeting cleared for publication on Monday.

He stated the systems would be supplied annually over several years.

Ukraine will request that some European nations give Kyiv priority in the queue for these systems.

Kyiv considers Patriots the most effective defence against Russian ballistic missiles.

These missiles travel several times faster than the speed of sound.

Zelenskiy also expressed willingness to travel to Budapest for a potential trilateral meeting.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet there.

He mentioned being open to a “shuttle diplomacy” format if proposed.

The Ukrainian leader spoke before media reports emerged about Trump pushing for concessions.

Reuters and other outlets cited sources about a tense White House meeting on Friday.

Zelenskiy described his discussion with Trump and his team as lasting over two hours.

He characterised Trump’s message as positive regarding the current front line situation.

Following their meeting Trump publicly called for a ceasefire along current frontlines.

The Ukrainian president then embraced this position in comments to reporters. – Reuters